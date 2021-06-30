COVID-19

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday in the Crossroads.

The death was reported in Victoria County, according to state data.

On Tuesday, 21 COVID-19 patients occupied 3.45% of 609 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 306 available hospital beds and 22 ICU beds.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - June 30, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,472 (+1) 2,438 25
DeWitt 1,992 1,920 61
Goliad 490 (+2) 473 15
Jackson 1,866 (+1) 1,831 31
Lavaca 2,511 (+1) 2,431 76
Matagorda 4,280 (+4) 4,159 114
Refugio 686 661 23
Victoria 9,290 (+8) 9,047 227
Wharton 4,281 (+5) 4,152 117
9-County total 27,868 (+22) 27,112 689

