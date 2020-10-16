Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County Friday.
Those new cases bring the county’s total case count to 4,210, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
Seven new recoveries also were reported, increasing the total number of recovered people to 4,052.
No new deaths were reported. Ninety-four residents have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.
Lavaca County
The total number of cases reported in Lavaca County rose to 1,114 Friday, which is five more cases than the day before, according to state data.
The county has 30 known active cases and an estimated 1,071 people have recovered. Thirteen people have died.
Wharton County
Wharton County reported three new cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries Friday.
A total of 1,497 cases have been reported, with 48 known active cases, 1,402 recoveries and 47 deaths.
Matagorda County
Three new cases were reported in Matagorda County Friday, according to state data.
Of the county’s 1,085 cases, 1,034 have recovered and 51 have died.
No new deaths or recoveries were reported.
Calhoun County
Two cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County Friday.
The county has 16 known active cases in the county.
A total of 889 people have tested positive. Of these, 865 have recovered and eight died.
Jackson County
One new case was reported in Jackson County, according to state data.
This brings the county’s total to 637, of which 12 cases are active and 618 people have recovered.
The county’s death toll remains at seven.
New cases were not reported in Goliad, Refugio and DeWitt counties Friday.
