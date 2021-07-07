COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases across the Crossroads on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 18 COVID-19 patients occupied 3.02% of 596 staffed hospital beds in Victoria's trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties. State hospitalization data is delayed one day. 

Area hospitals reported 208 empty hospital beds and 14 intensive care unit beds, according to the state data. 

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - July 7, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,484 (+2) 2,451 25
DeWitt 1,990 (+1) 1,918 61
Goliad 491 475 15
Jackson 1,875 (+1) 1,836 31
Lavaca 2,521 (+1) 2,438 76
Matagorda 4,292 (+2) 4,169 115
Refugio 686 662 23
Victoria 9,330 (+10) 9,065 227
Wharton 4,292 (+5) 4,171 118
9-County Total 27,963 (+22) 27,187 691

