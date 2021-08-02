COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Aug. 2

As of Sunday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma service area was 17.17%, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 2,582 2,511 26 47.72%
DeWitt 2,047 1,951 61 39.35%
Goliad 523 498 16 36.13%
Jackson 1,925 1,863 31 39.32%
Lavaca 2,576 2,470 76 40.15%
Matagorda 4,448 (+29) 4,242 115 41.41%
Refugio 756 667 23 39.35%
Victoria 9,946 (+133) 9,366 231 (+20) 43.14%
Wharton 4,494 (+60) 4,238 122 43.22%
9-County Total 29,297 (+222) 27,806 701 (+20) 41.09%

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.