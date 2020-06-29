Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Monday.
A total of 198 cases have been confirmed in the county, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center. Of those, 61 have recovered and five residents have died.
Eight patients are currently seeking treatment for COVID-19 in the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the release said.
With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County, the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is concerned for area businesses.
"The situation today with COVID-19 isn’t pretty and it is getting worse," according to another news release. "The number of people affected with the virus is growing every day."
The Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is partnering with the Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation and the Bay City Community Development Corporation in leading a discussion to assist people with a business continuity plan.
The groups are hosting a Zoom meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
A business continuity plan is a document that outlines how an organization will continue to function during and after an emergency or event, the release said. It involves planning how your key services or products can continue.
Most business continuity plans focus on what will happen if the building or equipment is damaged. In other scenarios, the plan may assume that people will be able to return to a building after a single event such as after a storm.
In light of the current pandemic, businesses must plan for employees being unable to report to work for a period of time. During this time, many businesses, social organizations or schools have been required to close by order of the governor to help prevent spread of the disease.
For more information about the Zoom event, call 979-245-8333.
Lavaca County
Nine more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County on Monday.
Six of the new patients live in the Hallettsville zip code, while three live in the Shiner zip code, according to a news release from Egon Barthels, the county's emergency management.
Walk-up COVID-19 testing provided by the Texas Military Department in partnership with the Texas Department of State Health Services will be provided in Yoakum, Shiner and Hallettsville this week.
Testing will be offered from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Yoakum Community Center and from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Parish Hall in Shiner and at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville.
The COVID-19 testing will be provided at no cost and no appointment or screening is required to get tested.
State health officials were reporting a total of 126 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning, Barthels said.
That total includes 95 active cases, 30 recoveries and one death. Of the active cases, 55 patients have had their cases confirmed by the state health department and 40 have tested positive for the virus but are pending state investigation.
Cases reported by the Region 8 of the Texas Department of State Health Services, Lavaca's public health authority, have had discrepancies since last Wednesday.
Based on previous totals reported by the state, there are more than 10 cases that have been removed from the county's count without explanation.
The Advocate has reached out to the state for comment.
