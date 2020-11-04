Victoria County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of new confirmed cases reported in the last three days to 75.
The county has 125 known active cases, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
A total of 4,408 cases have been reported. Of these, 4,188 people have recovered and 95 have died.
Thirty-six patients who have COVID-19 are in area hospitals on Wednesday, occupying 6.2% of the staffed beds in the region.
Refugio County
Refugio County reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Officials said the cases are backlogged and are not considered active.
The county reported no known active cases.
Of the 321 confirmed cases, 305 people have recovered and 16 have died.
Lavaca County
The number of reported cases in Lavaca County increased by eight on Wednesday and the number of recoveries increased by six, according to local officials.
The county has 59 known active cases.
A total of 1,225 confirmed positive cases have been reported and an estimated 1,153 people have recovered and 13 have died.
Calhoun County
Officials reported one new case and one new recovery on Wednesday.
Of the 950 county residents who tested positive, 934 have recovered and eight have died.
Matagorda County
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday, according to state data.
In total, 1,130 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 1,071 patients have recovered, according to state data, and 54 county residents have died.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county’s emergency management office also reported 22 previously confirmed cases were incorrectly sent from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This makes the county’s total confirmed case count 1,551.
The county also reported 13 new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. Total recoveries is 1,464 and total deaths is 49.
El Campo leads the county with 793 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 493, East Bernard with 134 and the remainder in unincorporated areas.
Women lead the county with 875 confirmed cases, followed by men with 637 and cases of an unknown sex at 39.
Free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is needed.
New cases were not reported in DeWitt, Goliad or Jackson counties Wednesday.
