The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in the Crossroads.

No deaths were reported in the nine-county region, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Lavaca, Jackson, DeWitt, Wharton, Matagorda, Refugio and Calhoun counties.

On Monday, 21 COVID-19 patients occupied 3.44% of 610 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 253 available hospital beds and 28 ICU beds.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - June 29, 2021

County Total (+New) Recovereries Deaths
Calhoun 2,471 (+8) 2,436 25
DeWitt 1,992 1,920 61
Goliad 487 470 15
Jackson 1,865 (+2) 1,831 31
Lavaca 2,510 (+2) 2,430 76
Matagorda 4,276 (+7) 4,157 114
Refugio 686 661 23
Victoria 9,282 (+5) 9042 226
Wharton 4,276 4,148 117
9-County total 27,845 (+24) 27,095 688

