The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 250 new COVID-19 cases and ten new deaths from the respiratory disease in the region Thursday.
Eight of the 250 cases added to the count are old cases in Wharton, Goliad and Matagorda counties, according to state data.
New deaths were reported in Victoria, Matagorda and DeWitt counties, according to state data. All told, 494 Crossroads residents have died from the disease.
Six of the deaths were in Victoria County, two were in DeWitt County and two were in Matagorda County, according to state data.
The Victoria County Public Health Department has reported 133 cases of COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
The state health department uses a different method to track COVID-19 deaths by county and has reported 147 county residents who have died. When a Victoria County resident dies from COVID-19 outside of the county or outside of a health care facility, the county health department doesn’t always receive a notification of that death. The state health department, however, receives all death certificates filed in the state within 10 days of a person’s death.
On Wednesday, 156 COVID-19 patients occupied 23.64% of 216 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department.
There were 216 empty hospital beds and three empty beds in intensive care units.
The Victoria school district reported 11 COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The cases include eight students and three district employees, according to a district release.
The students attend Patti Welder Middle School, Cade Middle School, Victoria West High School, Howell Middle School, Victoria East High School, Chandler Elementary School and the Head Start campus.
The district employees work at Victoria West High School, Rowland Elementary School and Vickers Elementary School.
Anyone who came in contact with any of the employees or students who contracted the virus will need to isolate for up to 10 days, according to the release.
The district has reported 39 cases this week and 225 since reopening campuses in September. Of the total cases, 134 are students and 91 are employees.
Currently, there are 88 employees and 337 students who are quarantined for either contracting or coming in close contact with the virus, according to the district’s weekly update on Thursday.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases - Jan. 28, 2021
|County
|Total (+new)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,548 (+34)
|1,444
|13
|DeWitt
|1,675 (+2)
|1,498
|53
|Goliad
|365 (+34)
|319
|9
|Jackson
|1,460 (+22)
|1,352
|23
|Lavaca
|2,048 (+33)
|1,903
|64
|Matagorda
|2,745 (+36)
|2,513
|80
|Refugio
|574 (+4)
|493
|17
|Victoria
|7,317 (+53)
|6,607
|147
|Wharton
|3,336 (+32)
|2,904
|88
|9-County total
|21,068 (+250)
|19,033
|494
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
