On Wednesday, the first day for the United Way helpline, 250 people asked for help.
“The vast majority of the calls were for rent and utility assistance,” Jill Blucher, a United Way representative, said. “Right now, we’re also hearing from homeless people worried about places to shelter.”
The need for help was discussed during a meeting of the Community Organizations Active in Disasters, which met via conference call Thursday afternoon to share updates about the coronavirus pandemic in the Golden Crescent.
The COVID-19 Relief Fund has reached about $45,000. The United Way board allocated $25,000 and Frost Bank donated $10,000. The remainder comes from individual donations ranging from $50 to $5,000, said Brooke Garcia, executive director of the United Way in a text. In the meantime, Garcia is working to secure $50,000 in additional grants.
“The community is looking out for one another,” Garcia said. “I’ll continue to send out requests as we will be constantly working to build the fund.”
The majority of volunteers are being sent by the United Way to food delivery organizations, Garcia said.
“We will have a better idea about the needs at this time in a couple of weeks,” said Glen Dry, chair of the network of agencies.
Each day, Meals on Wheels adds an additional eight to 10 people in need of its services, which is down from recent past weeks. The nonprofit has seen a 74% increase in services, as well as more volunteers participating. The Community Action Committee continues to assist with utilities, and the meal program for home-bound people is up 25%.
The Salvation Army reported is feeding as many as 80 people up from the usual 40, said Capt. Kenny Jones. He also stated that Christ’s Kitchen has doubled its numbers by feeding 400 to 500 people.
The Salvation Army is in the process of establishing an isolation area, as well, for those who might display symptoms associated with the new coronavirus in the future.
The Long-Term Recovery Group reported not receiving any donations of hygiene kits, bottled water, Styrofoam to-go containers, N95 masks, Clorox wipes, cleaning supplies or hand sanitizer. The Regional Economic Development Advisory Committee reported it will conduct an economic impact assessment in May.
