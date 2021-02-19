COVID-19

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from the respiratory disease Friday.

Multiple counties reported no new cases, as the winter weather is affecting the reporting of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities across many counties. New case counts will be artificially low until reporting resumes, according to the state COVID-19 dashboard.

The two deaths were reported in Goliad and Wharton counties.

The 354 news cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt County reported Thursday have been removed from Friday's count. All told, the county has reported a total of 1,838 cases of the disease and has not reported new cases since Saturday.

On Friday, 83 COVID-19 patients occupied 13.46% of 617 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. This is the fifth consecutive day when Victoria’s region has experienced a COVID-19 hospitalization rate under 15%, which is the benchmark set by Gov. Greg Abbott for reopening decisions.

If the Victoria region experiences seven consecutive days where COVID-19 patients occupy less than 15% of hospital capacity, the region’s restaurants and other businesses could begin to serve more customers.

There were 216 empty hospital beds, and 22 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards did not report any active coronavirus infections among staff or inmates in local jails.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases - Feb. 19, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,738 (+5) 1,685 16
DeWitt 1,838 1,681 56
Goliad 413 (+1) 386 13
Jackson 1,568 (+1) 1,527 28
Lavaca 2,176 (+2) 2,091 69
Matagorda 3,090 (+7) 2,867 88
Refugio 601 560 17
Victoria 7,792 (+3) 7,213 167
Wharton 3,699 (+7) 3,444 98
9-County total 22,915 (+26) 21,454 552

About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

