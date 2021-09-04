COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 4

As of Friday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma service area was 29.63%, according to the state health department. Seven ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 3,392 (+22) 3,128 27 51.90%
DeWitt 2,709 (+115) 2,314 65 42.80%
Goliad 580 (+1) 541 18 (+1) 39.90%
Jackson 2,348 (+23) 2,133 36 (+1) 41.97%
Lavaca 2,932 (+22) 2,737 80 (+1) 42.93%
Matagorda 5,274 (+43) 4,844 122 (+1) 44.83%
Refugio 1,051 (+13) 861 24 52.78%
Victoria 11,979 10,939 265 (+3) 47.53%
Wharton 5,227 (+26) 4,868 131 (+1) 47.28%
9-County Total 35,492 (+265) 32,365 768 (+8) 45.77%

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.