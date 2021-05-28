COVID-19
Buy Now

A mask hangs on the rearview mirror of a parked car.

 Advocate File Photo

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from the respiratory disease Thursday in the Crossroads, along with 51 recoveries.

The two deaths occurred in Victoria and Matagorda counties.

On Thursday, 43 COVID-19 patients occupied 6.9% of 621 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - May 28, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,399 (+6) 2,331 (+9) 24
DeWitt 1,927 (+1) 1,848 (+1) 59
Goliad 478 449 13
Jackson 1,857 1,811 (+4) 31
Lavaca 2,508 (+2) 2,415 (+2) 76
Matagorda 4,216 (+3) 4,080 (+9) 114 (+1)
Refugio 678 641 23
Victoria 9,105 (+11) 8,775 215 (+1)
Wharton 4,202 (+5) 4,067 (+8) 116
9-County total 27,370 (+28) 26,417 (+51) 671 (+2)

Area hospitals reported 222 empty hospital beds and 9 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.