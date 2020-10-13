The Victoria County Office of Emergency Management reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a news release.
The county also reported five new recoveries.
This brought the total confirmed case count to 4,181 and the total recovery count to 4,028.
No additional deaths related to the disease were reported.
Lavaca County
Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new recoveries from the disease were reported among residents of Lavaca County on Tuesday.
Of the county’s 1,081 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, an estimated 1,026 residents or about 95% have recovered and 12 have died, according to a news release from Lavaca County Emergency Management Coordinator Egon Barthels.
No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.
