A second Calhoun County resident has died of COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
County Judge Richard Meyer said the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 notified officials of the death on Tuesday, but did not relay any additional details, he said.
“The only thing we know is that it was a resident,” he said. “I’m expecting more information tomorrow.”
Calhoun County had 22 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Of those cases, 13 had recovered, seven were active and two had died.
On April 16, Seadrift resident John Michael Finster, 65, died of COVID-19, his wife, Debra Finster told The Port Lavaca Wave.
Finster, the father of three children, worked for King Fisher Marine for 33 years and afterward was an independent pipeline inspector for 10 years, according to The Wave. He had been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, about four years ago and tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5.
“You don’t want to go through this, whether it is a mild or severe case. Whether you are a healthy person or an unhealthy person because it is not pleasant,” Debra Finster told The Wave. “I know that so many young people think they have nothing to worry about, but they have grandparents and neighbors or come in contact with another person who has grandparents that they could spread it to.”
On Tuesday, state officials increased testing in Calhoun County.
The Texas National Guard set up one of its first mobile COVID-19 texting sites at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca.
About 20 residents were scheduled for testing by 10 a.m., said Meyer, who was surprised to receive a call from state officials at noon Monday with news that a mobile testing site would be rolling into town.
“They just called out of the blue and said, ‘We’ll be there,’” Meyer said. “It is a good deal. They’re moving from place-to-place, trying to get a bunch of tests done this week all over the state.”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the deployment of 25 National Guard mobile testing teams on Monday in efforts to ramp up testing capacity. Composed of 11 medical professionals and support staff and 34 soldiers, each mobile site team is capable of testing up to 150 people a day.
“When all teams are fully deployed, which will be later on this week, they will have the capability to collectively test about 3,500 people a day,” Abbott said during a news conference Tuesday.
The first two teams were deployed to Fredericksburg and Floresville, while the remaining 23 teams will be sent to locations based on assessments by the Texas Department of State Health Services in coordination with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Abbott said.
Goliad County announced on Tuesday evening that a testing site would be set up by the Texas National Guard from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. Wednesday at the weigh station on U.S. 59 North.
Tests are given at no cost, but individuals must undergo a pre-screening and make an appointment in advance of arrival to be tested.
The state health department could not be reached for more details about how locations were selected, which county medical officials were also curious about.
Erin Clevenger, chief nursing officer at the Memorial Medical Center, said she was surprised to hear the community had been selected as one of the state’s first locations for mobile testing deployment.
“I don’t know how they picked us, she said. “I know that from what I am hearing we’re able to test more people than other rural areas, so I am really not sure.”
Calhoun County’s case per capita rate is higher than most, according to a density map by the Texas Tribune that used state data, but that could simply mean they are testing more people.
Supply-wise, local medical officials have reported having enough testing equipment to meet demand though lab criteria narrows the pool of people they can test and get results for.
Testing in Port Lavaca was available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the state’s mobile site. People were asked to call a number to be pre-screened and scheduled.
Clevenger said she was concerned the late notice would not give enough time for the site to be advertised, but was reassured that the mobile testing team would return to Port Lavaca at least one more day this week by state officials, she said.
“This will really increase the options for people to get tested,” Clevenger said. “People don’t have to come to the hospital and maybe if they feel like it is more anonymous … we’re hoping it will encourage a few more people to at least be screened.”
Clevenger said the Memorial Medical Center and Port Lavaca Associates Clinic had collectively tested at least 175 people as of Tuesday.
“This is not good news, but we are seeing the time it takes to get the results back stretch a little bit,” she said.
Commercial labs, which the center is largely using, have gone from about a 1-3 day turnaround to a 2-5 day turnaround for results, she said.
Whether a mobile testing team will show up in other Crossroads’ counties is not yet known.
Goliad County
A sixth Goliad County resident tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Tuesday update from Region 8 of the state health department.
No information about the patient was provided.
Three of the county’s six cases have recovered, according to the state.
Wharton County
Another Wharton County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.
The county reported a total of 36 cases on Monday, meaning there were 37 residents who tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday.
No details about the patient were provided.
