Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be shipped to the Crossroads next week as part of a statewide rollout.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship 333,650 doses to 260 providers across the state, according to a state news release issued Saturday.
Of the 260 providers, 79 are hub providers that will focus on large community vaccination efforts. At least seven of those providers are located in the Crossroads in Victoria, Jackson, Wharton and Matagorda counties. They will receive 3,175 doses in total.
Health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 can receive those vaccines.
Vaccine doses remain in limited supply because of demands manufacturing constraints, but they are expected to increase in the coming months, according to the release.
