Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Matagorda County.
The new cases bring the county's total to 74. Of those, 46 have recovered and five residents have died.
The new patients include a woman between the ages of 60 and 70 and two men between the ages of 15 and 25. All three patients are recovering at home, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
The cases do not appear to be related, the release said.
Additionally, Matagorda County officials have received reports from the epidemiology teams assigned to the county that they are having difficulty reaching some COVID-19 positive residents.
The purpose of the phone calls from the state is to verify health status and report recovered cases accurately. Residents who are recovering or have a household member recovering from COVID-19 are encouraged to answer calls from the state, the release said.
