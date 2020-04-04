Three new cases of COVID-19 were identified Saturday in Matagorda County, bringing the county’s total to 39 positive cases.
The patients confirmed to have the new disease Saturday include a woman between the ages of 75 and 80 who is in the hospital receiving care, according to county officials. Her case is not travel-related.
The other two patients, a woman between the ages of 20 and 25 an d a woman between the ages of 30 and 35, are both isolating at home. Officials are still investigating how these women were infected.
If you think you might be sick with COVID-19, you should call your physician or another provider before going to the doctor’s office. They will review your symptoms with you and help decide whether you should be tested for COVID-19. Symptoms of the disease include cough, fever and shortness of breath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.