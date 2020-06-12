Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Friday.

Those new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 200.

Additional information about those cases was unavailable.

Matagorda County

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Matagorda County.

Those cases bring the county's total to 80, according to a county news release.

Of those cases, 23 are active although no patients are receiving treatment at the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.

In that news release, county officials also asked residents to be wary of the disease.

"We need people to be aware that we must continue to be safe and care for others," said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County spokesman.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 51 39 3
Goliad 7 5 0
DeWitt 26 15 1
Jackson 20 17 1
Lavaca 21 13 1
Matagorda 83 52 5
Refugio 5 3 0
Victoria 200 151 8
Wharton 85 42 1
9-County total 498 337 20
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.

