Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Friday.
Those new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 200.
Additional information about those cases was unavailable.
Matagorda County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Matagorda County.
Those cases bring the county's total to 80, according to a county news release.
Of those cases, 23 are active although no patients are receiving treatment at the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
In that news release, county officials also asked residents to be wary of the disease.
"We need people to be aware that we must continue to be safe and care for others," said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County spokesman.
