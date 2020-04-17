Three additional residents of DeWitt County were confirmed to have COVID-19 Friday, bringing the number of known cases of the new disease to 13 in the county.
One member of a local family was infected through community spread of the virus, according to a news release from DeWitt officials. That person, who lives outside of Yorktown, passed the infection on to two additional members of the family, the news release said. One of the family members lives outside of Yorktown and the other lives outside of Cuero.
Of the 13 known patients in the county, seven are isolated in their homes and six patients have fully recovered. There is one additional resident that is under investigation, meaning that officials are working to determine whether that person has COVID-19. That person is isolating at home in Cuero, according to the news release.
