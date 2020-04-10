Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 76.
Of the 76 patients, 63 are still sick and 13 have recovered, according to the most recent demographics released by the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Sixteen of the cases are suspected community transmission.
This a developing story and will be updated at VictoriaAdvocate. Look for full coverage in Saturday's Advocate.
