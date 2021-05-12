COVID-19
Buy Now

A mask hangs on the rearview mirror of a parked car.

 Yehyun Kim | ykim@vicad.com

The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and one new death from the respiratory disease in the Crossroads Wednesday.

The new death was reported in Wharton County, according to state data.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area increased slightly, from 42 patients on Monday to 50 patients on Tuesday, according to state health department data. Victoria’s trauma service area covers the hospitals in Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson and Lavaca counties. Throughout local hospitals in those counties, there were 50 COVID-19 patients occupying 7.65% of 654 staffed hospital beds. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

There were 263 empty hospital beds, and nine empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - May 12, 2021

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,312 (+2) 2,254 23
DeWitt 1,926 1,847 59
Goliad 456 431 13
Jackson 1,823 (+2) 1,781 31
Lavaca 2,479 (+1) 2,391 76
Matagorda 4,097 (+7) 3,889 109
Refugio 666 626 22
Victoria 8,868 (+17) 8,476 209
Wharton 4,121 (+1) 3,990 116
9-County total 26,748 (+30) 25,685 658

About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.