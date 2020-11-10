Victoria County health officials reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and nine recoveries on Tuesday. This bring the total number of active cases in the county to 177 cases.
In total, 4,531 cases have been reported in Victoria County. Of these, 4,259 people have recovered. No new deaths were reported. The death toll rests at 95 people.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, there were 44 COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s region, occupying 7.6% of the region’s 580 staffed hospital beds.
An inmate and an employee at the Victoria County Jail still have COVID-19, according to the daily report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. Another inmate and two employees are waiting for test results, and an additional 298 inmates are quarantined but do not have active cases.
Victoria’s school district reported two new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The new cases come from Cade Middle School where a student tested positive and Stroman Middle School where a staff member tested positive, according to a district news release. The student was last on campus Monday, and the staffer was last on campus Friday.
Additional information about the cases will not be shared due to privacy issues, according to the release. Anyone who came in close contact with the student or staffer will be notified and will need to remain off campus for up to 14 days.
This is the fourth COVID-19 case among students at Cade Middle School and the fifth including the one staffer who has contracted the virus.
Cade Middle School has reported five total cases of COVID-19. Four of those are students, and one is a staff member.
Stroman has four staff cases and three student cases.
The district has reported 77 total cases with 46 among its student population since reopening in September.
Calhoun County
Three new cases and three recoveries were reported in Calhoun County Tuesday.
A total of 960 cases have been reported in the county, of which 13 are active and 939 have recovered. Eight county residents have died after contracting COVID-19 in total.
Lavaca County
Twenty five more Lavaca County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Tuesday.
Of the county’s 1,286 cases of COVID-19, 75 remained active as of Tuesday. An estimated 1,198 residents had recovered from the virus and 13 had died.
Matagorda County
Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,141 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,097 have recovered and 56 residents have died.
No new cases were reported in DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Refugio or Wharton counties on Tuesday.
