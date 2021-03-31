The Victoria County Public Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county to a total of 107 active cases.
Of 8,170 total cases, an estimated 7,877 patients in Victoria County have recovered. Also, 194 county residents have died from the disease, according to the state health department.
The Texas Department of State Health Services had not published estimates of active and recovered COVID-19 cases in the other eight counties the Advocate tracks as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in any of the nine counties.
Hospitalization data from the state was also not published as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - March 31, 2021
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|2,133
|2,083
|22
|DeWitt
|1,893
|1,830
|58
|Goliad
|441
|425
|13
|Jackson
|1,716
|1,681
|31
|Lavaca
|2,373
|2,279
|75
|Matagorda
|3,423
|3,240
|97
|Refugio
|634
|608
|20
|Victoria
|8,170 (+33)
|7,877
|194
|Wharton
|3,913
|3,772
|111
|9-County total
|24,696
|23,795
|621
|Note: This table only includes updated numbers for Victoria County.
