COVID-19
A mask hangs on the rearview mirror of a parked car.

 Yehyun Kim | ykim@vicad.com

The Victoria County Public Health Department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county to a total of 107 active cases.

Of 8,170 total cases, an estimated 7,877 patients in Victoria County have recovered. Also, 194 county residents have died from the disease, according to the state health department.

The Texas Department of State Health Services had not published estimates of active and recovered COVID-19 cases in the other eight counties the Advocate tracks as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in any of the nine counties.

Hospitalization data from the state was also not published as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - March 31, 2021

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,133 2,083 22
DeWitt 1,893 1,830 58
Goliad 441 425 13
Jackson 1,716 1,681 31
Lavaca 2,373 2,279 75
Matagorda 3,423 3,240 97
Refugio 634 608 20
Victoria 8,170 (+33) 7,877 194
Wharton 3,913 3,772 111
9-County total 24,696 23,795 621
Note: This table only includes updated numbers for Victoria County.

