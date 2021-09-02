COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 2

As of Wednesday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma service area was 31.56%, according to the state health department. Three ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 3,311 (+56) 3,085 27 51.42%
DeWitt 2,594 (+1) 2,266 65 42.46%
Goliad 579 541 17 39.63%
Jackson 2,261 (+10) 2,127 35 41.92%
Lavaca 2,896 (+12) 2,729 79 42.60%
Matagorda 5,206 (+76) 4,801 121 44.62%
Refugio 1,028 (+20) 853 23 52.19%
Victoria 11,926 (+113) 10,834 262 (+2) 47.21%
Wharton 5,151 (+68) 4,831 130 (+1) 46.95%
9-County Total 34,952 (+356) 32,067 759 (+3) 45.44%

