Victoria County public health officials reported 37 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
Those new cases bring the county’s total number of cases to 4,629, according to a health department news release.
At least 211 residents are actively battling the virus, and 4,323 have recovered.
At least 95 residents have died from COVID-19.
Wharton County
In the last week, 31 new positive COVID-19 cases were identified in Wharton County, according to a news release from the county’s office of emergency management.
These new cases bring the total number of active cases to 44 as of Friday. Out of 1,590 diagnoses since the pandemic began, an estimated 1,497 patients have recovered. The total number of residents who have died from the virus remains at 49 people.
In the last 14 days, 53 new cases have been identified.
Free testing will be available at the El Campo Civic Center Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The tests are free and no prior registration is necessary, according to the news release.
Matagorda County
Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total, 1,150 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,100 have recovered, and 56 residents have died.
DeWitt County
Another 24 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in DeWitt County since Monday, according to local officials.
Of these new cases, 13 patients live in the Cuero area, five live in the Yorktown area, and six live in the Yoakum area. These cases bring the county’s total number of active cases to 61, according to a news release from county officials.
There are 1,083 cases that have been diagnosed in DeWitt County and reported to the state health department, but because of duplicated entries and patients who live outside of DeWitt County, officials believe the total number of cases to be 1,044.
Of those, an estimated 968 patients have recovered, and 54 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Jackson County
There are 28 Jackson County residents who have been newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
These new cases bring the county’s total number of active cases to 59 as of Friday evening.
Of the 727 total cases, an estimated 661 patients have recovered. There are seven county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
No new cases were reported in Goliad County on Friday.
