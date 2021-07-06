Thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Crossroads Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
That figure includes 20 new cases reported by the Victoria County Public Health Department, which did not release case counts on Monday because of the holiday.
New cases include six in Calhoun County, five in Jackson County, five in Lavaca County and two in Matagorda County.
One coronavirus-related death was also reported Tuesday in Matagorda County, according to state data.
On Monday, 17 COVID-19 patients occupied 2.85% of 596 staffed hospital beds in the Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.
Area hospitals reported 237 empty hospital beds, and 18 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.