Thirty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Crossroads Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

That figure includes 20 new cases reported by the Victoria County Public Health Department, which did not release case counts on Monday because of the holiday.

New cases include six in Calhoun County, five in Jackson County, five in Lavaca County and two in Matagorda County.

One coronavirus-related death was also reported Tuesday in Matagorda County, according to state data.

On Monday, 17 COVID-19 patients occupied 2.85% of 596 staffed hospital beds in the Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 237 empty hospital beds, and 18 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - July 6, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,482 (+6) 2,448 25
DeWitt 1,989 1,917 61
Goliad 491 475 15
Jackson 1,874 (+5) 1,835 31
Lavaca 2,520 (+5) 2,437 76
Matagorda 4,292 (+2) 4,169 115 (+1)
Refugio 686 662 23
Victoria 9,320 (+20) 9,065 227
Wharton 4,287 4,161 118
9-County Total 27,941 (+38) 27,169 691 (+1)

