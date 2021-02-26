Another 4,000 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine are headed to Crossroads providers next week, state health officials announced Friday.
Half of those doses are headed to the Victoria County Public Health Department, the lead agency in Victoria’s vaccine hub. The department debuted a new vaccine waiting list Friday after finding that two previous software systems couldn’t handle the massive demand from the thousands of people seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.
The software, made by the company Luminare, can maintain a waiting list. On Friday, people hoping to get on the waiting list could either call in or visit the website to get their name added to the list.
About 3,500 people signed up for the waiting list Friday, said David Gonzales, the director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Phone registrations will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday or until all 20,000 spots are filled. To register go to the link victoriawaitlist.com or call 888-966-5640.
Victoria’s vaccine hub plans to vaccinate about 3,000 people in a mass vaccination clinic next week. To schedule those 3,000 appointments from the 3,500 people on the waiting list, the hub will prioritize health care and frontline workers in Phase 1A. After that, the top priority will be for people 75 years and older, with the final tier being anyone under 75 in Phase 1B, Gonzales said. Within those priority groups, people will be randomly selected to get an appointment.
