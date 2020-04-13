Four more people were confirmed Monday to have COVID-19 in Victoria County.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county is 85, according to county officials.
At least 11 of those people are being cared for in hospitals. Three were in intensive care units on ventilators.
At least 24 of the people reported infected in the county are now recovered.
The daily COVID-19 news briefing by Victoria and Victoria County officials focused on law enforcement on Monday.
Officials who spoke at the conference included Dr. John McNeil, local public health authority; Chief J.J. Craig, Victoria Police Department chief; Chief Deputy Roy Boyd, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office; Mayor Rawley McCoy; and County Judge Ben Zeller, according to an announcement in advance of the conference.
Additional information will be included in this story as it becomes available.
