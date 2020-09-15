Matagorda County Courthouse

The Matagorda County Courthouse.

Four new case of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County on Tuesday, according to state data.

In all, 980 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 907 have recovered and 40 residents have died, according to state data.

Free COVID-19 testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 Seventh St., Bay City.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 630 595 5
DeWitt 898 789 41
Goliad 189 177 3
Jackson 519 489 7
Lavaca 714 680 9
Matagorda 980 907 40
Refugio 301 286 10
Victoria 3,966 3,805 76
Wharton 1,349 1,244 39
9-County total 9,526 8,927 230
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

