Four new case of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County on Tuesday, according to state data.
In all, 980 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 907 have recovered and 40 residents have died, according to state data.
Free COVID-19 testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 Seventh St., Bay City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.