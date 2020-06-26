Four employees of the City of Victoria have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last week, city officials announced on Friday.
“Our thoughts go out to our colleagues and their families during this time,” said City Manager Jesús A. Garza. “Our priority is the health and safety of our employees and the public, and we are continuing to closely monitor this pandemic to identify ways that we can limit the possibility of exposure to the virus.”
All four employees are self-isolating at home and public health officials are working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus through contact, according to a news release.
The news release did not identify the employees or specify the departments they work in.
City employees who worked closely with those who tested positive have already been notified, provided with testing at no cost and asked to self-isolate, officials said.
Anyone found to have had a high-risk exposure to a patient will be contacted as soon as possible by health care staff.
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, city officials reminded the public to abide by new protective measures and existing regulations at city facilities.
Under orders signed on Thursday by Mayor Rawley McCoy, the public and all employees must wear facial coverings that cover the nose and mouth while in city-operated facilities. Anyone not wearing a facial covering will be denied entry or removed from the facility.
The order goes into effect on Monday and applies to businesses in city limits, which are required to develop and post health and safety plans that include requiring staff and customers to wear facial coverings.
Businesses that fail to comply with the local order are subject to a fine of no more than $1,000 for each day that they are in violation of the order.
Visitors to 700 Main Center must enter through the Utility Billing Office entrance at the northeast side of the building, officials said. A hand sanitizing station is available in the lobby.
Visitors to city facilities must also maintain a 6-foot distance from others, abide by the posted maximum occupancy for facilities and not attempt to move behind or around protective barriers.
Members of the public are also strongly encouraged to handle business remotely through phone or email.
In response to the countywide surge in COVID-19, City Council meetings will also be conducted remotely until further notice.
Residents may join meetings by visiting https://victoriatx.zoom.us/s/444573113 or by calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and entering webinar ID 444-573-113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.