The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from the respiratory disease Monday.

Two new deaths were reported in Victoria County, according to the state health department.

On Sunday, 65 COVID-19 patients occupied 10.25% of 634 staffed hospital beds in the Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

There were 247 empty hospital beds, and 26 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - March 1, 2021

County Total(+new) Recoveries Deaths New cases
Calhoun 1995 1943 20 0
DeWitt 1,849 1767 57 0
Goliad 413 386 13 0
Jackson 1677 1625 29 0
Lavaca 2,277 2,186 71 0
Matagorda 3,168 (+6) 3,004 89 6
Refugio 618 579 17 0
Victoria 7,922 (+28) 7,582 176 28
Wharton 3,765 (+6) 3,591 103 6
9-County total 23,684 (+40) 22,663 575 40

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards had not published its daily COVID-19 report as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

