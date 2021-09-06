COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Monday

As of Monday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma service area was 30.53%, according to the state health department. Five beds were available in the ICUs in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

County Total (+New) Recovered Active Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 3,392 3,128 237 27 52.13%
DeWitt 2,709 2,314 330 65 42.95%
Goliad 580 541 21 18 40.32%
Jackson 2,349 2,133 179 37 42.26%
Lavaca 2,933 2,737 115 81 43.05%
Matagorda 5,375 (+15) 4,862 390 123 (+1) 45.22%
Refugio 1,059 892 143 24 53.18%
Victoria 11,979 10,939 775 265 47.89%
Wharton 5,300 (+29) 4,886 283 131 47.61%
9-County Total 35,676 (+44) 32,432 2,473 771 (+1) 46.07%

