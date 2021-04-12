COVID-19 testing
Buy Now

A Texas National Guard medic pulls a swab from packaging to administer a COVID-19 test at a mobile walk-up testing site at the Victoria Community Center in 2020.

 Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com

The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the respiratory disease Monday.

On Sunday, 27 COVID-19 patients occupied 4.27% of 632 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

Area hospitals have reported 290 empty hospital beds, and 13 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

The Victoria County Public Health Department reported 33 new cases in its first COVID-19 update since Friday. These new cases span the last three days and do not reflect a single-day increase.

The number of active cases in Victoria County continue to increase. On Monday, there were 124 active cases of the disease, an increase of 26.5% over the last week, according to county health department data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - April 12, 2021

County Total (+new) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,201 2,142 23
DeWitt 1,888 1,826 59
Goliad 441 424 13
Jackson 1,745 1,705 31
Lavaca 2,409 2,318 75
Matagorda 3,667 (+9) 3,403 98
Refugio 638 615 20
Victoria 8,319 (+33) 8,009 198
Wharton 3,978 (+4) 3,840 112
9-County total 25,286 (+46) 24,282 629

About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.