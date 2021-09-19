New coronavirus

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 19

As of Saturday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 28.04%, according to the state health department. Five ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. 

County Total (+New) Recovered Active Deaths (+New) New Cases New Deaths Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 3,632 3,447 154 31 0 0 54.26%
DeWitt 2,712 2,317 326 69 0 0 45.64%
Goliad 669 613 37 19 0 0 42.93%
Jackson 2,603 (+1) 2,290 269 44 (+1) 1 1 44.55%
Lavaca 3,062 (+1) 2,885 87 90 (+1) 1 1 45.15%
Matagorda 5,814 (+17) 5,392 282 140 17 0 47.67%
Refugio 1,129 1,006 98 25 0 0 55.48%
Victoria 12,646 11,814 541 291 0 0 50.77%
Wharton 5,713 (+28) 5,352 211 150 (+1) 28 1 50.20%
9-County Total 37,980 (+47) 35,116 2,005 859 (+3) 47 3 48.52%

