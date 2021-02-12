The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and one new death from the respiratory disease Friday.
One new death was reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
On Thursday, 111 COVID-19 patients occupied 17.8% of 623 staffed hospital beds in the Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.
There were 196 empty hospital beds, and 10 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases - Feb. 12, 2021
|County
|Total (+new)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,720 (+9)
|1610
|15
|DeWitt
|1,809
|1615
|55
|Goliad
|412
|386
|12
|Jackson
|1,564
|1499
|28
|Lavaca
|2,169 (+9)
|2,049
|68
|Matagorda
|2,971 (+14)
|2,756
|86
|Refugio
|597 (+1)
|545
|17
|Victoria
|7,744 (+7)
|6,998
|167
|Wharton
|3,584 (+10)
|3,345
|95
|9-County total
|22,570 (+48)
|20,803
|543
There was one inmate in the Victoria County Jail with a positive coronavirus test, and 260 other inmates who are “quarantine/isolated,” but have not tested positive for the virus, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. No other jails in the Crossroads reported positive cases Friday.
The Victoria school district reported 23 COVID-19 cases this week.
Eight cases were reported on Monday, five reported on Tuesday, four reported on Wednesday, three reported n Thursday andthreereported on Friday, according to a district release.
The cases include 14 students and eight district employees.
Anyone who came in close contact with any of the students or employees will need to isolate for up to 10 days.
The district has reported 274 since reopening campuses in September. Of those cases, 163 are students and 111 are employees.
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.