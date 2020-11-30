Five new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
No additional information about the five people was released.
The county also reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new recoveries. The county's total confirmed case count is 1,761, total recovered remains at 1,534 and total deaths related to the disease is 56.
El Campo leads the county with 865 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 576, East Bernard with 158 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of Wharton County.
Women lead the county with 987 confirmed cases, followed by men with 738 and people of an unknown sex with 36.
Free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.