Five additional Victoria County residents tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday.
That brings the number of known cases of the new coronavirus to 132 people as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Of those, 80 people have recovered and are no longer considered sick. Three county residents have died of COVID-19.
Across Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, there are 25 hospitalized patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data.
As the new respiratory disease continues to spread locally and throughout Texas, public health experts have increasingly called for the rapid addition of contact tracers, the disease investigators who work to identify any person who could have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient. Any person deemed to have “close contact” is asked to isolate themselves in their homes and monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days, and those contacts are usually tested for the disease as well if they begin showing symptoms.
Contact tracing is a tried-and-true public health tool that is used to contain the spread of infectious diseases like sexually transmitted infections and measles, said Dr. Crystal Watson, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Contact tracing helps to break the chains of transmission of a disease by stopping person-to-person spread, she said. When a contact isolates at home for 14 days, they’re not out spreading the disease in the community. Testing and contact tracing are two of the most effective and proven tools when working with a new disease such as COVID-19, she added.
“Public health knows how to do this; we just don’t have enough people,” Watson said in a briefing with reporters. Watson and her colleagues have estimated the U.S. will need at least 100,000 additional workers to do contact tracing during the pandemic.
Victoria County is the only county in the Crossroads with its own contact tracing team. In Victoria County, local officials hope the current contact tracing team, led by county epidemiologist Brittany Burgess, can continue to handle the workload, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
But if not, the county will turn to medical residents and investigators with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Victoria Police Department and the Victoria Fire Department.
“They’re comfortable working in health protected information, they have a great skill set to do investigations, so we’re prepared to go that route as well and to build that capacity out as needed,” Gonzales said during a news conference.
Watson said training non-public health workers in contact tracing is a tactic many communities and states could use to increase capacity.
“While this is a very resource-intensive process to do contact tracing, it is not something that takes a long time to train,” she said. “So I think we could do very quick trainings within a matter of a few days and bring even laypeople on board to do some of this work.”
For counties that lack health departments, that work is done by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that the state will hire thousands of additional people to perform contact tracing as the state begins to reopen.
Currently, there are about 1,150 people who make up the state’s contact tracing workforce, including employees at local health departments like Victoria’s, DSHS spokesman Chris Van Deusen said in an email.
Abbott’s plan calls for that to be increased to up to 4,000 by hiring additional employees and contractors.
