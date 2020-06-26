Matagorda County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Friday.
The new cases bring the county's total to 160, with 94 cases being active. Of the 160 cases, 61 patients have recovered and five have died.
Four patients are seeking treatment for the disease in Matagorda County medical facilities, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
The county is anticipating additional positive cases in coming days after a "record number" of tests this week, said county spokesman Mitch Thames. A free testing site was held in county Wednesday and Thursday.
