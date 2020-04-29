Five additional Victoria County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday.
The five new patients bring the total number of known cases of the new coronavirus in the county to 137. Of those, 80 people have recovered. Three county residents have died of COVID-19.
Based on Gov. Greg Abbott's new statewide order announced earlier this week, Victoria officials will allow the current "Stay Safe, Reopen Responsibly" orders to expire at the end of the day Thursday, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said Wednesday.
Abbott's new order, which supersedes local orders, will allow businesses such as retail stores, malls, restaurants and movie theaters to reopen Friday but limits occupancy to 25%.
A press conference by government and health officials is ongoing and can be watched live on the Victoria Advocate’s Facebook page. Read Thursday’s Advocate for full coverage.
