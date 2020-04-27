Five patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered in Wharton County, according to a news release by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The office reported zero new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The total who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now 36. The number of recovered cases now totals 20. No county residents have died of the disease caused by coronavirus.
"Everyone doing their part to slow the spread has yielded low numbers for Wharton County," the news release read. "Keep up the good work."
