New coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)., which was first discovered in 2019.

 Contributed Photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Sept. 17

As of Thursday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 26.61%, according to the state health department. Three ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 3,632 3,447 31 53.80%
DeWitt 2,710 2,317 68 (+1) 45.12%
Goliad 669 613 19 41.96%
Jackson 2,601 2,290 42 43.98%
Lavaca 3,061 2,885 89 (+1) 44.41%
Matagorda 5,606 (+19) 5,276 138 (+1) 46.98%
Refugio 1,124 (+2) 987 25 54.86%
Victoria 12,645 (+26) 11,814 290 (+6) 49.88%
Wharton 5,623 (+12) 5,217 147 (+2) 49.63%
9-County 37,650 (+59) 34,846 849 (+11) 47.85%

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

