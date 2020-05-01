A fifth Victoria County resident has died from COVID-19-related complications, officials said on Friday.
The patient was woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in Victoria, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. No additional information about her was provided.
"It is unfortunate that our county has lost one of its residents because of the spread of this virus," officials said. "The Victoria County Public Health Department extends its deepest condolences to the patient's family and friends."
A total of 139 residents had contracted the coronavirus as of noon Friday.
