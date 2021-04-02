A total of 6,170 vaccine doses will be shipped to medical providers in Victoria County and the surrounding region next week. This includes more than 2,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine, which is becoming increasingly available in the area.
In Victoria, another 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are scheduled for delivery to the county's vaccine hub, which has been conducting clinics weekly. Six local pharmacies, including both H-E-B stores and all four Walgreens locations, are each receiving 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
El Campo Memorial Hospital is expected to receive a shipment of 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Nearly 20 other clinics, pharmacies and hospitals in the region are receiving smaller shipments.
Statewide, a record 2.5 million doses will be distributed next week, according to a press release from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
All Texans age 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination. Pfizer's vaccine has been approved for anyone 16 and older, and Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines have been approved for anyone 18 and older.
New cases and hospitalizations are at their lowest levels since June, according to DSHS. With hundreds of cases of virus variants that have the potential to spread more quickly and cause more serious disease in Texas, the agency said "vaccination remains critically important."
"The available vaccines have proven effective against the variant strains, so the more people vaccinated, the easier it will be to keep the variants under control and prevent new ones from emerging," according to the press release.
The state has launched a vaccine signup website at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.