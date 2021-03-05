Another 6,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be issued to Crossroads providers next week, state health officials announced Friday afternoon.
Of the allocation, 1,600 are Johnson & Johnson's new single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, which was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration last week. The remaining 5,100 are the Moderna vaccine.
Next week, more than 1 million first doses of vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas. The increase is largely due to a supply of 245,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to the state, according to a Department of State Health Services news release.
All told, 929,320 doses will be issued to 1,651 providers in 234 counties. More than 200,000 additional doses will be available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers directly from the federal government.
More than 4 million people in Texas have received at least one dose, and more than 2.2 million are fully vaccinated. Nearly 6.3 million doses have been administered, according to the news release.
Progress continues in vaccinating adults 65 years old and older with 48% having received at least one dose and more than 1 million seniors now fully vaccinated.
The state is ordering 457,000 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago. DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can begin to be administered, according to the news release. People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first.
Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Also this week, the state added school and child care workers to the list of people eligible to be vaccinated. According to a federal directive, the action means that “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools … and those who work as or for licensed child care providers” may now be vaccinated by any vaccine provider in Texas.
