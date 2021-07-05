Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Crossroads Monday, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
No new deaths were reported in the region, according to state data.
Victoria County data was not updated Monday because of the holiday.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - July 5, 2021
|County
|Total (+New)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|2,476 (+1)
|2,443
|25
|DeWitt
|1,989 (+1)
|1,917
|61
|Goliad
|491 (+1)
|475
|15
|Jackson
|1,869
|1,834
|31
|Lavaca
|2,515 (+1)
|2,434
|76
|Matagorda
|4,290 (+2)
|4,164
|114
|Refugio
|686
|661
|23
|Victoria
|9,300
|9,054
|227
|Wharton
|4,287
|4,154
|118
On Sunday, 19 COVID-19 patients occupied 3.24% of 512 staffed hospital beds in the Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.
Area hospitals reported 225 empty hospital beds, and 15 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
