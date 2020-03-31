Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 27.
The county reported last week that the high number of pending test results may soon give the appearance of an unexpected "spike," or increase in positive cases, according to a news release from Matagorda County's emergency operation center.
"We are working with the private providers to get the most up-to-date information concerning positive cases," the release said.
According to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the six new cases include: three men between the ages of 25 to 35; a man between the ages of 65 and 75; a man between the ages of 85 and 95; and a woman between the ages of 45 and 55.
All six patients are currently at home. None of the cases is believed to be related to out-of-state travel.
Additionally, Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald on Monday issued a voluntary shelter-in-place order, the release said.
The intent of the order is to ensure that the maximum number of people voluntarily self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue, to slow the spread of COVID-19.
