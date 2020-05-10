A sixth person has die of COVID-19 in Victoria County, officials with the Victoria County Public Health Department announced Sunday.
The patient, a Victoria County man in his 70s, had been hospitalized in Victoria.
"It’s unfortunate that our County has lost one of its residents because of the spread of this virus," read a statement released by the health department. "The Victoria County Public Health Department extends its deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends."
The statement also said no further personal information about the person who died would be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.