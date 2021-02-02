Seven more Crossroads residents have died from COVID-19 complications, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Fatalities reported Tuesday by the state health department include four Victoria County residents, one Jackson County resident, one Lavaca County resident and one Matagorda County resident. The state does not release additional information about individuals who die from COVID-19.
A total of 178 new cases were reported in the region, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Victoria and Wharton counties.
Active cases include more than 60 reported among staff and people in custody at jails in Jackson, Matagorda and Victoria counties.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards had not released daily COVID-19 case counts for county jails.
As of Monday, 11 people in custody at the Victoria County Jail and two jailers were ill with COVID-19, including one incarcerated person who was being treated offsite, according to the the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
One person in custody and one staff member were quarantined pending COVID-19 test results, the state agency said. A total of 269 people in custody at the jail were isolated or quarantined.
The Jackson County Jail has been facing a COVID-19 outbreak for more than a month.
As of Monday, 28 people in custody and 12 jail staff members were also ill with the coronavirus, according to the TCJS. Another 18 people in custody were quarantined or isolated.
Two staff members at the Matagorda County Jail and nine people in custody were also actively ill with COVID-19, according to the TCJS.
On Tuesday, there were 127 COVID-19 patients occupying 18.25% of 696 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. COVID-19 hospitalization data is delayed by one day.
There were 317 empty hospital beds, and 20 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases — Feb. 2, 2021
|County
|Total (+new)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,591 (+8)
|1,497
|13
|DeWitt
|1,690 (+37)
|1,568
|54
|Goliad
|391 (+25)
|368
|9
|Jackson
|1,507 (+6)
|1,380
|26
|Lavaca
|2,068 (+9)
|1,924
|65
|Matagorda
|2,814 (+28)
|2,604
|82
|Refugio
|580 (+2)
|505
|17
|Victoria
|7,509 (+49)
|6,750
|153
|Wharton
|3,409 (+14)
|3,050
|90
|9-County total
|21, 596 (+178)
|19,646
|509
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
