Four more Victoria County residents with COVID-19 have died from complications of the disease, officials said Wednesday.
The latest deaths are two women and two men, all in their 70s and 80s, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. No details about the people or their cases were released. In all, 76 county residents have died from complications of the disease.
County health officials also confirmed 10 new cases of the disease on Wednesday as well as 11 newly recovered patients. Of 3,918 total cases, 110 are currently active.
Also Wednesday, Victoria school district officials said a staff member at Stroman Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member was on campus Tuesday. The identity of the staff member will not be given to maintain their privacy, according to a district release, which was updated on the district’s website on Wednesday.
“We will continue to follow our procedures and best practices in order to keep everyone safe,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said Wednesday.
Victoria campuses reopened to in-person learning on Tuesday. A majority of students opted for in-person learning at the district. It was the first time schools reopened since being forced to close in March because of the growing pandemic.
Anyone who enters a district building must wear a face covering and social distance when possible.
Contacting tracing has begun for the case, according to the release. If it was determined the staff member had any contact with students or other staff, they were directly notified on Wednesday.
Operations at the middle school will continue as usual.
Students, faculty and staff should continue to self monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms before arriving on campus
DeWitt County
Three more DeWitt County residents have died of complications from COVID-19, county officials said Wednesday.
The county’s death toll now stands at 38.
No further information was released about the individuals who died.
Officials also reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 and 42 recoveries Wednesday.
Twelve of the 32 newly diagnosed individuals live in the Yoakum area. Eleven live in Cuero. Seven live in Yorktown, and two live in Westhoff.
Of the 877 cases reported in DeWitt County so far, 759 have recovered, 67 are isolating at home and 13 are patients at medical facilities.
Five county residents were reported to be patients at medical facilities last Friday, the date of the county’s last news release.
Calhoun County
Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Calhoun County on Wednesday, according to the county’s emergency management office.
Of the county’s 621 cases, 595 patients have recovered.
Five people have died from complications of the virus. No new recoveries or fatalities were reported Wednesday
Refugio County
Refugio County has reported 28 new cases of COVID-19.
The cases are considered backlogged from June and July and are not active, according to a county news release.
As of Wednesday, the county had 301 reported cases with 286 of those considered to be recovered.
Ten residents have died.
Wharton County
Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wharton County, according to a news release from the count’s office of emergency management.
Of these, nine are school-aged children.
The office also confirmed that 115 patients had recently recovered.
Of the county’s 1,301 total cases, 1,021 patients have recovered.
At least 28 county residents have died from complications of the disease. No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
New COVID-19 cases, recoveries or deaths were not reported in Lavaca, Matagorda Jackson or Goliad counties on Wednesday.
