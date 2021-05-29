COVID-19
Buy Now

A mask hangs on the rearview mirror of a parked car.

 Advocate File Photo

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported seven new COVID-19 cases and one new death from the respiratory disease Saturday in the Crossroads.

The Victoria County Public Health Department did not publish new COVID-19 case totals by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The death was reported in Calhoun County, according to the state data.

On Friday, 40 COVID-19 patients occupied 6.35% of 630 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 226 empty hospital beds and 17 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - May 29, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,402 (+3) 2,335 25
DeWitt 1,927 1,848 59
Goliad 478 449 13
Jackson 1,857 1,814 31
Lavaca 2,510 (+2) 2,418 76
Matagorda 4,218 (+2) 4,085 114
Refugio 678 642 23
Victoria 9,105 8,775 215
Wharton 4,200 4,069 116
9-County total 27,375 (+7) 26,435 672

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.